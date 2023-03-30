Arsenal is confident Partey will play against Leeds United

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to field a strong team in their next league game against Leeds United.

One man whose fitness had been an issue after the international break is Thomas Partey after he missed Ghana’s last qualifying match.

His national team manager confirmed that he was injured, which was why he missed the game, a revelation that made some Arsenal fans panic.

However, it does not appear to be a serious problem, with a report in The Sun claiming he was involved in the last Arsenal training session.

It adds that the Gunners are confident he would be fit to play a part in the game against the Whites.

Partey is a key member of our squad and we have more confidence in the team when he is on the pitch.

The midfielder gives us so much and we need him to play all our remaining matches of the season.

This will help us win most of them because Partey has a good winning record when he is on the pitch for us.

But we cannot rely on him alone to win games; every player must do their best to help us succeed.

