Arsenal is confident Partey will return sooner than expected

Arsenal is confident that Thomas Partey will be fit enough for their match against Everton next weekend.

The Ghanaian midfielder did not emerge from the dressing at the interval during Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City, with Mikel Arteta later confirming he will undergo a scan to determine the extent of his injury.

A report on The Sun reveals the scan shows there is no serious problem with the former Atletico Madrid man and the Gunners expect him to be in their squad for the game against the struggling Toffees.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has been a key man for us this season and the midfielder is one man who helps to shield our defence and give a licence to the likes of Martin Odegaard to hurt opponents.

He and Granit Xhaka have formed a solid partnership in our midfield and we cannot afford to lose the midfielder now.

However, we have been lucky with Partey’s fitness in this campaign because he has not suffered as many setbacks as was the case in other campaigns.

It would be smart to buy a new midfielder, knowing he could break down at any time, so we need to be prepared to ensure we have adequate cover for him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Arteta disappointed in defeat, but talks about Partey’s injury and Arsenal still looking for new players…”

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids