Arsenal is confident Saka will be fit for the Manchester City game

Bukayo Saka limped off during Arsenal’s match against Tottenham, sparking concern among fans ahead of their crucial game against Manchester City this weekend.

Saka was in fine form, providing the assist for Gabriel Magalhães’ winning goal. However, after contributing both in attack and defence and taking several knocks, he was unable to finish the match and requested to be substituted late in the game.

His decision to come off has left Arsenal supporters worried about his fitness, especially with the possibility that Martin Odegaard could also miss the City clash. Arsenal will want Saka to be available from the start.

According to Standard Sport, Saka’s injury is not as serious as initially feared, and Arsenal is now confident he will be fit to face City.

While the Gunners have a midweek Champions League fixture, most fans are eagerly focused on the showdown with City. If Arsenal can win, they will move to the top of the league, a prospect that has the fanbase excited.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is a crucial man for us, and we hope he plays, but even if he doesn’t, we can still earn a result in that fixture.

