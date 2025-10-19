Arsenal is confident their impressive star will sign a new deal

Jurrien Timber has been one of the most consistent and dependable players at Arsenal, which makes it unsurprising that several top clubs have shown interest in him. Since the Dutch defender arrived at the club, he has impressed with his composure, intelligence, and ability to adapt to different defensive roles, delivering outstanding performances whenever he plays. His consistency and professionalism have made him a vital figure in Mikel Arteta’s team, and his continued development has strengthened Arsenal’s defensive unit considerably.

Arsenal are fully aware of Timber’s importance and are determined to keep him at the Emirates for the long term. Mikel Arteta has worked tirelessly to assemble a balanced and cohesive squad, and Timber is one of the integral pieces within that structure. His calmness under pressure, tactical discipline, and strong work ethic have all contributed to Arsenal’s stability and ambition. The club view him as an essential part of their project and one of the players who can help maintain their competitiveness at the highest level.

Arsenal’s Commitment to Retaining Timber

Timber is not only a crucial player for Arsenal but also a significant figure for the Netherlands national team, where his quality and maturity continue to shine. His performances for both club and country have naturally attracted attention from leading European sides, including Bayern Munich. However, Arsenal remain confident that they can retain his services.

According to Express Sports, Arsenal have already begun discussions with the defender over a new contract extension, showing their intent to secure his long-term future. The report indicates that the club are optimistic about the outcome and believes that Timber will have no hesitation in committing to a new deal.

Confidence Amid Transfer Interest

Despite reported interest from other clubs, Arsenal are not concerned about the possibility of losing Timber. The management believe that he is settled, content, and aligned with the club’s ambitions. His relationship with Arteta and the positive environment at the Emirates are thought to be key factors in his satisfaction. Per the same report, Arsenal remain certain that Timber’s loyalty and commitment will prevail, and that he will continue to play a central role in the club’s pursuit of future success.

