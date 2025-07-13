Arsenal is confident they are close to a new deal for Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri remains in discussions with Arsenal regarding a contract extension, and the highly rated youngster is reportedly keen to commit his future to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side is working to ensure that they retain one of their most promising talents, and there is optimism within the club that Nwaneri also wishes to continue his development in North London. Talks over a new deal have been ongoing, although negotiations have taken longer than expected, partly due to the player’s involvement with England at the UEFA Under-21 European Championship.

Arsenal Confident in Securing Nwaneri’s Future

Despite the delay, Arsenal remain hopeful that an agreement will be reached. Nwaneri has attracted attention with his impressive performances for both club and country, and as a result, a number of clubs are believed to be monitoring his situation closely. His form has only strengthened interest, but Arsenal are determined to retain the teenager and are doing everything within their power to ensure he remains at the Emirates for the foreseeable future.

Amid growing speculation that rival clubs may look to make a move, the Daily Mail has reported that the Gunners are confident the young attacker will commit his future to them. According to the report, the club do not feel threatened by outside interest and remains convinced that Nwaneri is inclined to stay and sign a new contract.

One of Europe’s Most Exciting Young Talents

Widely regarded as one of the most promising young players in European football, Nwaneri has already shown glimpses of his immense potential. Arsenal believe he possesses all the attributes necessary to become a standout player and is eager to secure his long-term commitment.

In an environment focused on nurturing young talent, Arsenal consider Nwaneri a key figure in their plans. The club’s confidence in securing a deal reflects not only their belief in his abilities but also the mutual desire for continued progress at a club known for giving young players a platform to succeed.

