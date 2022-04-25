Arsenal is confident they can sign serial Premier League winner

Arsenal is seriously considering a move for Gabriel Jesus in the next transfer window as the Brazilian hit top form at the right time for Manchester City.

He scored four goals in his last match, and that performance has helped City stay ahead of Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.

However, his future remains uncertain, and he could ask to leave the Etihad if the Citizens complete the transfer of Erling Haaland as widely reported.

The Daily Mail claims Arsenal wants to make him their striker from next season and will bid for him this summer.

They are expected to face competition if he becomes available for transfer, but the report insists the Gunners are confident they will add the former Palmeiras man to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been in fine form lately, and that shows he has the ability to score as many goals as expected from him.

Prior to the last few weeks, he was on a poor run of form, and that didn’t make him the best target for us.

If he can fix his consistency problems, he can shine as our main man upfront from next season.