Arsenal is considered favourites to sign Bournemouth star

Arsenal is among the clubs showing interest in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and has now been identified as the frontrunner in the pursuit.

Kelly is a sought-after talent across Europe, with AC Milan and Juventus also eyeing a move for him.

It appears that he is not planning to sign a new contract with Bournemouth, which means he will become a free agent at the end of the current season.

Numerous clubs have expressed interest in acquiring his services, but according to Tuttosport, Arsenal is currently leading the race to secure his signature.

The report suggests that the defender is enticed by the prospect of joining the Gunners and is likely to choose a move to the Emirates over any other club.

Arsenal has been proactive in adding top talents to their squad in recent times and is expected to make a concerted effort to secure Kelly’s transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kelly is a fine defender and will improve our defensive options if we add him to our group.

There is interest in Jakub Kiwior, and we could sell the Polish centre-back, who seems to struggle with the Premier League’s intensity, and sign Kelly.

As a free agent, we will save good money by adding him to our group.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…