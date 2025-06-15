Arsenal is considering a move for 25-year-old Lille star

Arsenal continue to explore options to reinforce its squad during the current transfer window, and its long-standing relationship with Lille may provide a pathway to another addition. Over the years, the North London club have secured multiple players from the Ligue 1 side, most notably Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Magalhães. This established rapport between the two clubs could be useful once again.

Although much of the attention remains on Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker, the club is actively assessing opportunities across multiple positions. The summer window could see changes not just in the attacking department but also in midfield and defence. Martin Zubimendi has been touted as a possible replacement for Jorginho, while Thomas Partey’s future remains under consideration as contract talks continue.

Gunners monitoring Lille’s Alexsandro

Defensively, Arsenal appear well-stocked, yet reports suggest they are still exploring additions. According to The Sun, the Gunners have shown an interest in Alexsandro, the Brazilian defender currently plying his trade at Lille. His performances in Ligue 1 and his displays for the Brazilian national team have reportedly drawn the attention of Arsenal’s recruitment team.

While there is no indication that a formal offer has been made, the report suggests Arsenal are confident that their strong relationship with Lille could facilitate a smooth negotiation process should they decide to pursue a deal. The club have previously succeeded in securing targets from Lille, and this could give them an advantage over any rival interest.

Planning for the long term

Arsenal’s defensive unit performed well last season, with key players contributing to one of the strongest records in the league. However, depth and competition are essential for clubs competing at the highest level. Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff are expected to maintain a high level of squad balance as they prepare for a demanding campaign across multiple competitions.

The potential arrival of Alexsandro would not only strengthen the defensive ranks but also offer flexibility and long-term planning as the club aims to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

