Arsenal is considering a move for Brighton man to replace Ramsdale

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele as they search for a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale has served as Arsenal’s second-choice goalkeeper this season but is eager to regain a starting position.

To achieve this, he must leave Arsenal, as David Raya has solidified his position as the first-choice goalkeeper at the Emirates.

While Arsenal was not open to losing Ramsdale in January, they are now preparing for his departure in the summer.

According to a report from Standard Sport, Arsenal is interested in Steele, who has been impressive for Brighton, despite recently losing his place to Bart Verbruggen.

Steele may prefer to serve as a second-choice goalkeeper at a bigger club like Arsenal rather than Brighton.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Steele has been a good goalie for Brighton, and he will do a good job as our second choice, but we need to offload Ramsdale first before considering a new goalie.

The Englishman will only leave if a big club offers him the role of their first choice because it will make no sense to leave Arsenal and sit on the bench at another club.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.