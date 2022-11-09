Arsenal is considering a move for Bundesliga attacker

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Marcus Thuram.

The Frenchman has been on their radar for some time now, but he is becoming even more attractive as he approaches the end of his current deal at Borussia Monchengladbach.

After netting 12 goals and providing 4 assists in 16 competitive games this season, Thuram is a wanted man and Arsenal likes him.

A report on Milan Live reveals AC Milan is hopeful they can add him to their squad at the end of this season.

However, the Italians know they are not the only club looking to sign him when his deal expires.

Arsenal is one of his many suitors as Mikel Arteta bids to bolster his group to build on their success this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thuram has been in fine form over the years and he is a striker that can do a good job at the Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus is a superb member of our team, but he doesn’t score often and Thuram could partner him in attack and score more goals for us.

However, we must offer him the best deal to ensure we win the race for his signature because he will be spoilt for choice.