Arsenal is considering a move for Club Brugge attacker

Arsenal are set to make a move for Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis, with the Gunners reportedly opening talks to sign the attacker this summer, according to Team Talk.

Tzolis has been one of the standout performers in Europe this season, registering 17 goals and 23 assists in the Belgian Pro League during the 2025/2026 campaign. His impressive output has attracted attention from several leading clubs, placing him among the most sought-after attacking players in the current transfer market.

The Greek international is expected to generate significant interest over the coming weeks, but Arsenal appear determined to move quickly in an attempt to gain an advantage over their rivals. The club are continuing their efforts to strengthen key areas of the squad ahead of the new season.

Tzolis attracting widespread attention

Despite already possessing Premier League experience from his spell with Norwich during the 2021/2022 season, Tzolis remains just 24 years old and is still viewed as a player with considerable room for development. His combination of creativity, direct running and end product has enhanced his reputation significantly.

Tzolis is regarded as one of the most exciting attacking talents currently available, and Arsenal believe he could provide the quality required to make a positive impact at the Emirates. His performances in Belgium have demonstrated an ability to consistently influence matches in the final third.

The report states that Arsenal have been monitoring his progress closely and are now prepared to intensify their pursuit. Initial contact has reportedly been established with Club Brugge as discussions continue regarding the possibility of a transfer.

Arsenal identify a left wing solution

The Gunners view Tzolis as an ideal option for the left side of their attack, particularly with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both potentially facing uncertain futures during this transfer window.

Arsenal could therefore attempt to complete a deal swiftly to ensure Tzolis is integrated into the squad from the beginning of pre-season preparations. Securing an early agreement would allow Mikel Arteta additional time to incorporate the attacker into his plans before the new campaign gets underway.

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