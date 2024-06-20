Arsenal is considering a move for €75million Premier League striker

Arsenal has added Matheus Cunha to their shopping list as they look to sign a new striker.

The Brazilian is one of the finest goalscorers in the Premier League and has impressive numbers as Wolves’ number nine.

Wolves have been performing above expectations partly due to the goals he regularly scores for them.

Arsenal is expected to add a new striker to their squad, but it remains unclear which of their many targets will join them.

The Gunners have several players on their shopping list who could strengthen their team, and Mikel Arteta is now considering Premier League options.

An exclusive report from Caught Offside claims the Gunners are interested in a move for Cunha.

Wolves do not want to lose him and have set a valuation of €75 million on his signature.

This clearly shows he is highly rated at the club, and while they would prefer to keep him, it may prove challenging to do so.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cunha is a good striker, but he scored only 12 league goals last season, which should not make him that expensive.

Because he has Premier League experience, that hands him a huge advantage over other targets, but that does not mean he is worth that much.

