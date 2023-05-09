Arsenal is considering a move for former Man City player

Arsenal is looking to bolster their squad at the end of this season so they can challenge for the league title again.
Since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, they have gradually become one of the top sides in Europe and will return to the Champions League next season.
The Gunners will not want to be one of the poor sides in the competition and must improve their options.
Several players are on their radar, including Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, as reported by Talk Sport.
The report claims Arteta likes the Spaniard he worked with at Manchester City and fancies a summer reunion at the Emirates.
Torres spent some time at City and is still struggling to be the first choice at Camp Nou, which could see him leave Barca.
The Catalan side also needs money to fund the return of Lionel Messi and might be open to the sale.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Torres did not make so much impact at City, but he will return to England as a more mature player.
He will give us important depth in attack and help us perform much better in different competitions next season.
It would be interesting to see if he would fancy a return to the Premier League after his time at City.
Arsenal should not touch this one even with a long stick
G – Tell me what you know about Torres. I’m asking because I was shocked when Guardiola ditched him, as he always impressed me when I saw him. Do you know something negative about him? I’m really interested in this, because I would have thought he’d be worth checking out. Is he a bit injury prone or do you just not rate him?
If west ham & Brighton want a mad price of £100 million for Rice or Caicedo then Arsenal should do a swap deal for one of them with Balogun who is now worth a mad price of £80 milion. So give one of them Balogun plus £20 milion. Job done.
Next summer transfer window is not yet opened. But the transfer rumour mill has systematically been churning out Arsenal incoming transfers almost unlimited ever since the last winter transfer window was shut.
In a nutshell, us Gooners, Gunners alike and even Arsenal themselves don’t know which new players they will sign when next summer window is opened.
Not until they’ve signed would us and them know which new players they have signed.
But for heaven sake, why should Arsenal descend low to go after Ferran Torres signing next summer? Who is reported to be struggling for game time in his Baerlona team. And Barca may offload him next summer because they need money.
Is Torres the kind of top quality player Aesenal need to sign next summer to build a quadrupled title winning team next season?