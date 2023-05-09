Arsenal is considering a move for former Man City player

Arsenal is looking to bolster their squad at the end of this season so they can challenge for the league title again.

Since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, they have gradually become one of the top sides in Europe and will return to the Champions League next season.

The Gunners will not want to be one of the poor sides in the competition and must improve their options.

Several players are on their radar, including Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, as reported by Talk Sport.

The report claims Arteta likes the Spaniard he worked with at Manchester City and fancies a summer reunion at the Emirates.

Torres spent some time at City and is still struggling to be the first choice at Camp Nou, which could see him leave Barca.

The Catalan side also needs money to fund the return of Lionel Messi and might be open to the sale.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torres did not make so much impact at City, but he will return to England as a more mature player.

He will give us important depth in attack and help us perform much better in different competitions next season.

It would be interesting to see if he would fancy a return to the Premier League after his time at City.

