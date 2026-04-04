Arsenal is considering a move for Real Madrid striker

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Real Madrid youngster Gonzalo Garcia as the club continues to identify emerging talent to strengthen its squad. The Spanish forward gained significant attention during the Club World Cup last year when he stepped in for the injured Kylian Mbappe and delivered standout performances throughout the tournament.

Since that breakthrough moment, Garcia has struggled to consistently replicate the same level of form. Nevertheless, his potential remains evident, and there is a strong belief that he can develop into a top-level player capable of succeeding at the highest level of European football.

Arsenal’s Interest in Garcia

Arsenal views Garcia as a promising addition ahead of the next transfer window, particularly as they prepare for possible changes within their attacking options. According to Fichajes, the Gunners regard him as one of the key young players they could target to strengthen their squad.

With Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus both expected to leave the Emirates at the end of the season, there may be space for a new attacking option to join the team. Garcia fits the profile of a player who could be developed within Arsenal’s system and gradually integrated into a leading role.

The club’s recent recruitment strategy has focused on identifying players with long-term potential, and Garcia is seen as someone who could grow into a significant figure. His technical ability and composure in attacking situations make him an appealing prospect for a side looking to maintain competitiveness at the highest level.

A Familiar Development Path

Arsenal’s success with Martin Odegaard serves as a relevant example of how young talent can flourish at the club. Signed earlier in his career, Odegaard has developed into one of the team’s most important players and has even taken on a leadership role as captain.

Garcia could follow a similar trajectory if he makes the move to North London. However, convincing him to leave Real Madrid may prove challenging, as he appears settled at his current club. Arsenal will need to present a compelling project if they are to secure his signature in the summer transfer window.