Arsenal is considering a move for versatile Serie A star

Arsenal are expected to strengthen several areas of their squad this summer as they prepare for another push at silverware next season. After ending the campaign without a trophy, there is a strong desire within the club and among the supporters to finally secure honours both domestically and in Europe.

Gunners target squad depth after strong European showing

While the Gunners reached the semi-final of the Champions League this season, that achievement is not enough to satisfy fans who are eager for the club to take the next step. Finishing as runners-up or reaching the last four is no longer considered progress in isolation. Supporters now expect tangible rewards for the club’s efforts and investments.

To meet these expectations, the club is actively exploring the transfer market and will use the extended off-season period to pursue several targets. Arsenal is determined to improve the squad and ensure it is better equipped to challenge for trophies on all fronts.

Lookman emerges as new name on transfer wishlist

In recent weeks, the Gunners have been linked with players such as Rodrygo and Viktor Gyokeres. However, a new name has surfaced in the form of Ademola Lookman, who the club is reportedly considering. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Nigerian international is being discussed internally at the Emirates as a potential summer acquisition.

Plettenberg highlights that Arsenal appreciate Lookman’s versatility, which would offer manager Mikel Arteta more tactical flexibility. The forward has demonstrated his quality in recent seasons and could bring additional creativity and directness to the squad.

Lookman is no stranger to English football and a return to the Premier League could be appealing. He would likely relish the opportunity to prove himself at one of the top clubs in the country, and Arsenal could benefit from his hunger and experience.

