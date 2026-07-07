Arsenal is considering a move for West Ham star

With Ben White struggling to stay fit for long periods, Arsenal could be on the market for a new right back this summer, and Sports Mole claims one of their targets is Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The DR Congo defender has been in the Premier League for a long time, having previously played for Manchester United before moving to West Ham.

Arsenal considers Wan-Bissaka as a defensive option

Wan-Bissaka was one of West Ham’s finest players as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, and he will be eager to return to the top flight as soon as possible.

The defender is one of the West Ham players who could be sold to a Premier League club before next season begins, and the report states that Arsenal are now among the teams interested in signing him.

The Gunners believe Wan-Bissaka could perform well in their squad because he is strong defensively and has consistently delivered impressive displays for his teams in the Premier League over recent seasons.

Defensive changes could lead to a transfer move

White and Jurrien Timber have both dealt with injury problems in recent seasons, and Arsenal could look to make adjustments in that area of the squad in the coming weeks.

White is considered more likely to leave, while Wan-Bissaka could become an ideal backup option for Timber because of his excellent tackling ability and his defensive reliability.

The defender’s strengths could make him a suitable fit for Arsenal, especially as the Gunners need players who can provide stability and quality in defensive situations.

Although he is not primarily known for his attacking output, Wan-Bissaka’s ability to defend effectively and handle difficult opponents could make him a valuable addition to the squad.

A move to Arsenal would give him the chance to return to a club competing at the highest level, while the Gunners would add further Premier League experience to their defensive options.