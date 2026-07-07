Arsenal is considering a move for West Ham star

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Aaron Wan-Bissaka is extremely strong as a defensive right-back. He has had a solid flourishing at West Ham after Manchester United. I think most of the games I’ve seen in the PL with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, he’s been playing really well. A defender who is very, very duel strong and incredibly difficult for the wingers to pass, as he is extremely fast. He can also join the offensive game on the right wing. He has been one of their best players at West Ham and and I also believe that he was named their best player in the 2024-25 season. He is definitely a good replacement for White if he leaves us. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Timber at right-back, then we will be really well covered. Considering his price tag, I think it’s a no-brainer. Arsenal should IMO go for him.