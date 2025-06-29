Arsenal is considering a summer move for Greek teenager

Arsenal wants to sign Christos Mouzakitis from Olympiacos this summer as he is considered one of the finest teenagers on the continent.

The Gunners are actively working to improve their squad and have been putting in significant effort to secure the best talent available. While the club is understandably focused on landing experienced players who can immediately contribute to a trophy push, there remains a strong commitment to building for the future as well.

Mikel Arteta has always shown a willingness to give opportunities to young players when they deserve it, and this reputation may help Arsenal in their pursuit of Mouzakitis. The teenager is already on the radar of several top clubs across Europe, and the Gunners’ track record of developing young stars could work in their favour.

Arsenal pushing for top young talent

According to Sempre Milan, Arsenal are one of a number of clubs keeping a close eye on Mouzakitis, and they want to complete a deal for the talented 18-year-old before the end of the transfer window. The Greece youth international has been turning heads with his performances for Olympiacos, and it is believed that the club will be open to selling him this summer if the price is right.

However, Arsenal face stiff competition. AC Milan and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the youngster, which could complicate any potential deal. The Gunners will need to move quickly and decisively if they want to beat their rivals to the player’s signature.

Prioritising immediate impact or future value?

While signing talented youngsters is always a smart move for the long term, Arsenal must strike a balance this summer. The squad needs experienced, high-quality players who can walk into the team and help them compete for silverware straight away. Bringing in future stars is important, but the priority must be improving the starting eleven now.

If Mouzakitis is seen as someone who could challenge for a first-team place soon, the move makes sense. Otherwise, Arsenal must be careful not to invest too heavily in players who will not make an immediate impact, especially with the Premier League title firmly in their sights.

