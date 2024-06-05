Arsenal is considering a surprising move for Fulham star

Arsenal has added Fulham star Rodrigo Muniz to their shopping list ahead of an important few weeks.

Mikel Arteta is on the lookout for a new attacker and might focus on options available in the Premier League.

The likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres have been linked with big-money moves to Arsenal in the last few months.

However, the Gunners are now looking to focus on spending less to bolster that position, and some new options have emerged.

Some quarters consider Benjamin Sesko their new favourite target, but Goal Brasil reports that Arsenal also likes Muniz.

The Brazilian was in fine form for Fulham last season, and his performance has attracted Arsenal’s attention.

The Gunners believe the 23-year-old has the potential to do well for them if he joins the team at the Emirates.

However, Fulham wants him to stay and could look to make a huge fee from his departure.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Muniz was in fantastic form in some weeks during the season, which shows he has the potential to thrive in a bigger club.

We have to sell Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus this summer to sign a new striker, and we must decide if Muniz is better than both.

