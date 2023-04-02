Arsenal is considering another bid for Barcelona man

Arsenal has made two attempts to add Raphinha to their squad and failed each time.

The attacker was a subject of serious interest from Mikel Arteta’s side in the summer before he left Leeds United.

However, he chose to leave England for Barcelona, where he has had a good time.

As he struggled to play in the first half of the season, Arsenal attempted to sign him again in January, but he did not want a mid-season move.

The attacker could finally move in the summer as Barcelona looks to free up some funds on their wage bill.

Football Insider reveals Arsenal is now considering a third bid for the Brazilian.

As they make plans for the summer, he is one of the players they could add to their group to strengthen it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha is a top player and proved this in the Premier League with Leeds.

If he moves to the Emirates, he would only need a little time to get used to how things work in the league.

However, he still won’t be guaranteed regular game time if he makes the move and join Mikel Arteta’s side and this could make him reconsider the transfer.