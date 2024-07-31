Arsenal is considering expanding the Emirates Stadium

Josh Kroenke has revealed that Arsenal is considering expanding and renovating the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners have been at the stadium since 2006, when they left their spiritual home, Highbury.
The Emirates is one of the finest stadiums in Europe and among the largest in the Premier League. However, it still does not accommodate all those who wish to attend games, and many clubs address such issues by expanding their stadiums.
With the team enjoying success under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal is attracting a new wave of supporters who will want to visit the stadium. The current capacity of 60,704 may not be sufficient to meet this growing demand.
Josh Kroenke has now confirmed that internal discussions are underway regarding the expansion of the ground.
He told ESPN:
“It would be premature to talk about any plans in depth, but the internal conversations are starting to occur about [the stadium]. It is not an easy renovation, but we see the possibilities of what’s there,”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, so we deserve a bigger stadium, and hopefully, we will expand it soon.
But even more importantly, we need to celebrate winning the Premier League and other major trophies at the Emirates.
