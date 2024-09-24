Arsenal is considering making a move for Ligue one star

Arsenal is among the clubs closely monitoring Jonathan David as he approaches the end of his contract at Lille.

The Gunners have had the Canadian striker on their radar for much of his time in France, and now that he could become a free agent, they are keen to integrate him into their squad next summer.

Having not signed a striker in the last transfer window, Arsenal is looking to bolster their attacking options at the end of this campaign.

Kai Havertz has been their primary option up front, but there are more prolific strikers available on the market, and David could prove to be a more lethal option.

Mikel Arteta will need to decide on the next addition to his squad, and it appears he is keen to work with David in the upcoming season.

Several Italian clubs are also interested in signing the Canadian forward, and a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Arsenal is prepared to compete for his signature.

The report indicates that the Gunners have been tracking David for some time and plan to pursue him when the transfer window reopens.

Just Arsenal Opinion

David has been fantastic in France. If he can take that form to England, he could be a top player for us.

However, it seems Mikel Arteta favours another player for that role on his team.

