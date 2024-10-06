Arsenal is considering making an important decision inspired by Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor made headlines when he appeared on the Emirates pitch after Arsenal’s Champions League win against PSG, playfully sparring with Bukayo Saka. The clip of their interaction quickly went viral, prompting Arsenal to reconsider its security protocols, according to The Times.

The report suggests that the club is investigating how the MMA star was able to access the stadium after the game and interact with Saka. While the exchange was harmless, there was concern that it could have resulted in a freak injury to the Arsenal attacker.

To prevent such incidents in the future, Arsenal is now reviewing its security measures, aiming to make it more difficult for individuals, regardless of their fame, to gain access to the pitch or interact with players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to protect our players and it is not just when they are on the pitch and trying to win matches for us.

We cannot allow them to be exposed to anybody who comes to watch matches because that could harm them one way or another.

Protocols are an important part of running a club, and we expect our security to be beefed up further after this incident.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…