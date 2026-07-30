Arsenal is considering moving for another Lille player

Arsenal have developed a strong relationship with Lille in recent years, completing several deals with the Ligue 1 club. The Gunners have signed players such as Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel from Lille, with the Brazilian defender remaining an important member of their squad.

The current Arsenal team is considered one of the strongest in football after achieving success in the league and reaching the Champions League final last season. The Gunners continue to prove they are among the teams to beat and are determined to strengthen their squad further before the new campaign begins.

Arsenal monitor Lille attacker

Arsenal are now considering another potential deal with Lille, with a report from L’Equipe claiming that they have shown strong interest in attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo as they look to improve their squad.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive season last term, with his performances helping him earn recognition from Belgium as he was included in their World Cup squad. He could now find himself competing for a place in Arsenal’s team if the transfer is completed.

The Gunners have been monitoring Fernandez-Pardo for several months and believe he has the qualities needed to become a valuable addition to their squad. The report suggests that Arsenal could approach the player in the coming week as they continue their recruitment plans.

Lille face decision over Fernandez Pardo

Lille are reluctant to sell Fernandez-Pardo because they view him as an important talent for the future. However, the club understand that every player has a price and that it could be difficult to reject an offer from Arsenal if the forward becomes interested in making the move.

A transfer to the Premier League would represent a significant opportunity for Fernandez-Pardo as he looks to continue his development at the highest level. Arsenal will hope their positive relationship with Lille can help them complete another successful deal between the two clubs.

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