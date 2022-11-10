Arsenal is considering sending 19-year-old on loan in January

Marquinhos joined Arsenal in the last transfer window and the Brazilian was expected to develop in their youth team.

However, just like Gabriel Martinelli before him, he exceeded expectations and has been in the first-team squad.

He has played a few minutes for the team and showed he is a real talent, but he will struggle to play often.

Arsenal knows he has top potential and they are now looking to ship him out on loan.

A report on Standard Sports reveals the Gunners are open to sending him out on loan in January.

That transfer window offers them a chance to find a temporary home for their number 27.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos is a top talent, but it is hard for anyone new to break into a team that is atop the Premier League table.

The Brazilian will benefit from spending the second half of the season on loan at a temporary club.

However, we must send him to a team that will guarantee him regular playing time if we are serious about helping to develop his potential.

It is needless to send him to another club where he will not get game time, but there should be enough suitors for his signature when the window opens.