Arsenal is considering signing former Manchester City star

Ferran Torres could be back in the Premier League, just a year after he sealed a dream move to Barcelona from Manchester City.

The attacker had been delighted to make the move back to Spain, but he is struggling to play in Catalonia, which has opened the door for another club to sign him.

A report on Fichajes reveals Mikel Arteta loves to work with him and Arsenal is one of the clubs he could join next month.

The Gunners lost Gabriel Jesus to a long-term injury which could keep him out of action until March and might have to replace the Brazilian.

A move for a new man will be made with a long-term perspective in mind and Torres is young enough to offer Arsenal good value now and in the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torres did not do so well in the Premier League at City and he is also now struggling to play at Barcelona, which could be a sign he might not be made for a top club.

However, he is still very young, which means we can groom him into a player that can deliver value to the team if we add him to our squad.

But he is very likely to cost us a lot of money, which might not be worth it, considering there is no guarantee he will succeed if he joins us.