Arsenal is contemplating a short-term move for PSG defender

Arsenal has been linked with a potential short-term move for PSG defender Nordi Mukiele. The Frenchman attracted interest from Bayern Munich in the current transfer window after their unsuccessful attempt to sign Kieran Trippier. Despite this, Mukiele could still leave PSG, where he has seen limited playing time this season.

According to reports, several clubs are monitoring Mukiele’s situation, and The Sun suggests that Arsenal might consider signing him on loan for the next six months. Given Arsenal’s financial constraints, a loan move provides a viable solution for reinforcing their squad in the absence of the ability to make permanent acquisitions in this transfer window.

Mukiele, who plays as a full-back, could offer valuable cover to Arsenal’s current options, particularly in the event of injuries. The potential loan move might serve as a short-term solution to bolster the defensive ranks at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need cover in some spots in our squad this month, but we mostly need cover in attack.

However, we trust Mikel Arteta’s judgement, and the club will only sign Mukiele if he agrees to the move.

For someone who has not played many games this term, we have to be sure he is good enough for our team before adding him to the group, otherwise, it makes almost no sense.

We have good defenders, and some struggle to play, so Mukiele must be exceptional to get game time.

