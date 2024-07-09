Arsenal is desperate to ship out injury-prone player this summer

Kieran Tierney’s time at Arsenal is considered over by the club, and they are desperate to offload him this summer.

Tierney was one of the most important players at Arsenal when he first joined under Unai Emery, and he also had chances to prove his worth in the early period of Mikel Arteta’s tenure.

However, injuries robbed him of significant playing time, forcing Arsenal to replace him with Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Tierney was sent out on loan to Real Sociedad last season, but his injury problems followed him to Spain, causing the La Liga club to decide against signing him permanently.

He was fit enough for Euro 2024, where he represented Scotland, but the defender was injured yet again before they exited the competition.

He is still nursing that setback, which could be a problem for Arsenal as they want him to leave as soon as possible.

A report on Football Insider claims the Gunners are desperate to get rid of the defender in this transfer window and are inviting offers for Tierney this summer.

He is not in their plans for the new season, and Arsenal wants to ensure that he does not stay with them next term.

Tierney is a player we have to ship out alongside the likes of Nuno Tavares and Reiss Nelson.

