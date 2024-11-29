Arsenal is determined to only sell and not loan out star in January

Jakub Kiwior’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain despite the club’s preference to retain him. The Polish international has proven to be a valuable squad member during demanding seasons, even though he is not a regular starter. Arsenal appreciates his contributions and would like to keep him, but external interest and Kiwior’s desire for more game time have complicated the situation.
