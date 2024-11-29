Kiwior v Sporting Club
Arsenal is determined to only sell and not loan out star in January

Jakub Kiwior’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain despite the club’s preference to retain him. The Polish international has proven to be a valuable squad member during demanding seasons, even though he is not a regular starter. Arsenal appreciates his contributions and would like to keep him, but external interest and Kiwior’s desire for more game time have complicated the situation.

Kiwior reportedly values his time at Arsenal and remains committed to the team. However, with limited playing opportunities, the January transfer window could see the defender pushing for a move elsewhere. Clubs in Italy are particularly keen on the 24-year-old, offering him the chance to play more consistently, which is understandably appealing for a player in his prime.

Kiwior v PSG
While Arsenal has no intention of standing in Kiwior’s way, they have set clear conditions for any potential departure. According to Calcio Napoli, Arsenal has rejected the idea of letting Kiwior leave on loan. The Gunners are firm in their stance that any transfer must be a permanent deal. Napoli is among the clubs showing strong interest in signing him, but Arsenal’s insistence on an outright sale means they will not entertain temporary arrangements.

Kiwior’s departure would undoubtedly create a gap in the squad, especially given the versatility he offers in defence. However, if Arsenal receives a suitable fee, they are likely to reinvest in a replacement who fits their long-term plans. The club’s approach reflects a pragmatic balance between their needs and Kiwior’s desire for more regular football.

Selling Kiwior could free up resources and create opportunities to strengthen other areas of the squad, but Arsenal must tread carefully to avoid weakening their depth mid-season. For now, much depends on the offers received in January and whether Kiwior pushes harder for a move.

