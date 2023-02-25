Arsenal is disappointed with big-money flop whose problem is his mentality

Nicolas Pepe is a player Arsenal regrets signing not because he is not talented but because his mindset is wrong, reckons journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The Ivorian moved to Arsenal in 2019 as one of the top attackers in Europe after a wonderful season on the books of Lille.

The Gunners broke their transfer record with the purchase, but Pepe struggled at the Emirates and still isn’t doing well on loan at Nice this season.

He is set to depart the club and Johnson writes in his column on Caughtoffside:

“I can’t say with any certainty that there was anything like an internal enquiry about over-spending on the player, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they did feel a bit short-changed. There’s no doubt Pepe had his problems at Arsenal, and I think it’s clear that that’s more down to mentality than ability.

“He’s a very talented footballer, but if you don’t take your development seriously and take care of yourself in the correct way day after day, then it’s very difficult, especially at a club like Arsenal, to give them what they need, so I think that’s why they feel very let down by that transfer.

“I think they’d say, with hindsight, there was no problem with identifying the talent with Pepe, but it was perhaps a lack of due diligence done on his personality.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adding Pepe to our squad was a huge mistake that we certainly cannot repeat and we must cut our losses on him this summer.

The people who added the Ivorian to our group have mostly left the club and our new recruitment system has worked wonders so far.

This means we are likely to avoid making such a silly mistake again in the future when we shop for new players.

————————————————

WATCH – Jonas Eidevall interviewed ahead of Arsenal Womens big Chelsea clash discussing the effect of the internationals and the fixture congestion for Arsenal.

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….