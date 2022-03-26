Arsenal is discussing with Brazilian’s agent amidst competition from Aston Villa

Arsenal is probably wishing they had moved for Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window, considering how he has been in great form on his return to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

This competition helped him to build his reputation as one of the finest attacking midfielders in the world, and he struggled in spells outside of it.

He is now back to his best, but Villa is the club enjoying his talents as he is unwanted at Barcelona, who wants his wages off their bill.

The Spanish side negotiated a permanent transfer fee with the Villans ahead of the summer if he does well enough for Steven Gerrard’s side to keep him in the EPL.

However, Arsenal is now looking to hijack the transfer and Todofichajes claims the Gunners have already opened talks with his entourage regarding the transfer.

Their goal is to convince the midfielder’s camp that he would be better off joining them on a permanent transfer instead of Villa.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Coutinho has been in fine form since he moved back to the Premier League and it is exciting imagining him dazzling in our colours instead of that of Villa.

In the summer, we will have the chance to achieve that because we can offer him and Barcelona more money than the Midlands side can.

If we make the top four, he should also prefer to join us and play in the Champions League instead of returning to Villa Park.