Arsenal are intent on strengthening its attack in the upcoming summer transfer window, with the club aiming to secure a striker capable of elevating the team to the next level. The absence of a consistent, high-calibre centre-forward has been a notable gap in the squad over the past few seasons, and the club appears set to take decisive action to address this issue.

Under the leadership of Andrea Berta, who has recently taken a key role in shaping Arsenal’s transfer strategy, expectations are high that a new striker will be signed ahead of the next campaign. The Gunners have been linked with a number of high-profile forwards, including established Premier League names such as Ollie Watkins, Liam Delap and Alexander Isak. These players have demonstrated their quality in England’s top flight and would be welcome additions for many supporters, given their proven ability to perform at a high level.

However, according to Football Insider, Arsenal’s next marquee signing in the striker position may not be from the Premier League. The report claims that the club is now pushing to secure the services of Viktor Gyokeres, a player widely regarded as a world-class talent. The Swedish forward has attracted significant interest due to his prolific form, and Arsenal are said to be in competition with Manchester United for his signature.

Gyokeres’ combination of physical presence, technical ability and goal-scoring prowess make him an attractive option for Mikel Arteta’s side. With the Gunners seeking to build a squad capable of challenging both domestically and in Europe, the addition of a player of his calibre would be seen as a major statement of intent. As per the same source, Arsenal are currently leading the race and are making a determined effort to secure a deal ahead of their Premier League rivals.