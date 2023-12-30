Arsenal is doing worse than last season at this stage, can we win the league?

Arsenal has been enjoying a positive trajectory over the last two seasons, consistently challenging for the Premier League title under the management of Mikel Arteta. The Gunners currently find themselves in the thick of the title race for the current campaign, contending with Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League table.
In the previous season, Arsenal surprised many by ascending to the top of the Premier League and maintaining that position for a significant duration, spanning at least 200 days. Despite their impressive run, they ultimately fell short of clinching the league title.
As the current campaign unfolds, Arsenal has once again been touted as a contender for the championship. Notably, they are outperforming Manchester City at this stage of the season, just as they did in the previous term. However, a report from The Sun indicates that Arsenal’s current point tally of 40 points is ten points lower than it was at the same stage last season when they had amassed 50 points.
This discrepancy in points suggests that Arsenal may face a more challenging path in the title race this season compared to the previous one.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We are not in the same place on the table as we were last season, but two seasons can never be the same, and we can still win the league with fewer points this term.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Unless we strengthen in January, it pains me to say no.
It’s just gloom and doom on this forum.
For christ sake we could go back tomorrow.
Thank you really so much for writing about this topic. It’s something I observed last season and I’ve been telling it to my friends who are concerned with the performance of our Team. In my view, it’s like three reasons causing this.
First of all, Our coach gets confused sometimes we have to be honest. I think most of the experiments are supposed to be done in Pre-season games. I was shocked to see most of the experiments being done during the season. Sitting Gabriel and partnering Ben with Saliba, Playing Partey at the right back, Positioning Rice in the wing and Jorginho in the central area, The goal keeping experiments. etc etc
Secondly we lost Xhaka and failed to get his perfect replacement.
Thirdly and the most effective reason according to me is the 4-3-3 formation being used. Things changed from last season when this formation was introduced towards the end of the season costing us points which would have helped us win the title. The 4-2-3-1 formation helped Our team concede few goals, but now count how many goals we’ve conceded sofar! The 4-2-3-1 Arsenal was much stronger than a 4-3-3 Arsenal. Unless we change the formation, things will get even harder.
Can’t forget also to talk about the need for a world class goal scorer, but still we need the perfect formation to see our captain becoming the one we saw last season.
I dont think we have improved. Rice has significantly improved our midfield. We look so brilliant at times but far too many times we look naive and sloppy. We have problems all over the pitch. Goalkeeper, Left back, Right back and Striker. Our shape looks great at times but at times it looks so wrong. I have said it before, we are not solid or great attacking. At the moment we dont look like winning the league. We should be 5 points clear at the top but have not took full advantage of the situations we have been in. I am also a little worried about how we play, with the players we have. Saka or Martinelli are never swapped over, or rested. Jesus is played far too much at no9 but plays as a false 9. Zinchenko is looking a liability at Left back. We dont mix it up enough. The goalkeeper looks just plain average. In the summer we improved or bolstered the midfield but everywhere else is under performing, with the possible exception of the CBs. Again, except for the CBs we have no grest pairings, good but not great. The forwards play as individuals and not in unison, that is why we dont score as many goals in open play as we should. Our style is eclectic and sometimes doesn’t work.
Not a chance in hell.
Stupid, nullifying tactics, a failure to strengthen where it was really needed, pointless and very expensive signings, freezing out Ramsdale for nothing and over reliance on Saka and Martinelli has seen to that.
The next big bit of news will be Arteta leaving after wasting hundreds of millions and achieving nothing..
Relax man, lol.
I believe the team will show what Mikel has been talking about on being “ten times better” at this second half of the season, watch the boys take the league by storm, starting tomorrow. COYG!!!