Arsenal is doing worse than last season at this stage, can we win the league?

Arsenal has been enjoying a positive trajectory over the last two seasons, consistently challenging for the Premier League title under the management of Mikel Arteta. The Gunners currently find themselves in the thick of the title race for the current campaign, contending with Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League table.

In the previous season, Arsenal surprised many by ascending to the top of the Premier League and maintaining that position for a significant duration, spanning at least 200 days. Despite their impressive run, they ultimately fell short of clinching the league title.

As the current campaign unfolds, Arsenal has once again been touted as a contender for the championship. Notably, they are outperforming Manchester City at this stage of the season, just as they did in the previous term. However, a report from The Sun indicates that Arsenal’s current point tally of 40 points is ten points lower than it was at the same stage last season when they had amassed 50 points.

This discrepancy in points suggests that Arsenal may face a more challenging path in the title race this season compared to the previous one.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are not in the same place on the table as we were last season, but two seasons can never be the same, and we can still win the league with fewer points this term.

