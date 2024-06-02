Arsenal is eager to tie down teenage prodigy to a new deal

Chido Obi-Martin is proving to be an exceptional talent in the Arsenal youth teams and is making waves on the international stage for Denmark.

At just 16 years old, he has already garnered attention for scoring at least four goals in a game on multiple occasions.

His blistering pace and skill have made him stand out at the youth levels, and he is eagerly awaiting his opportunity to feature for the Arsenal senior team.

Alongside Ethan Nwaneri, he is considered one of the next big stars from the Arsenal academy.

The Gunners are delighted to have both players in their ranks, and they recently secured a long-term agreement with Nwaneri.

While Obi-Martin cannot sign a professional contract until he turns 17 later this year, Arsenal is already keen to extend his stay at the club. According to a report in The Sun, they are looking to secure him on a new contract as soon as possible.

The Gunners anticipate that he will remain with the club for several more seasons, but ultimately, the decision lies with Obi-Martin to sign a long-term professional deal with the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Losing a prolific youngster like Obi-Martin will be embarrassing, so we need to do all we can to keep him around.

