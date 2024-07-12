Arsenal is exchanging documents to complete the transfer of unwanted player

Nuno Tavares is close to completing his transfer from Arsenal to Lazio after both clubs reached an agreement for his move to Italy.

Tavares has been out of the Arsenal project for two seasons, spending the last two campaigns on loan at different clubs.

Despite his efforts, he did not secure a permanent move to either club and returned to the Emirates this summer, where Arsenal made it clear that they do not want him in their plans.

The Gunners promptly asked him to find a new home, and Lazio emerged as his most serious suitor. After prolonged negotiations, Tavares is set to join them.

According to a report on Sport Italia, Arsenal and Lazio are currently exchanging documents to finalise the transfer.

Both clubs’ lawyers are reviewing the documents to ensure everything is in order before completing the move.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has missed a chance to shine for one of the biggest clubs in the world and probably does not have the talent to do it at a big team like Arsenal.

At Lazio, he would not be under the spotlight as was the case at Arsenal and might thrive.

