Arsenal is expected to “knock on Galatasaray’s door” for defender

In the coming weeks, Arsenal is expected to intensify their interest in Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey.

The Gunners have been tracking him for several months, and numerous reports linked them with a move for the player in the previous transfer window. However, the transfer didn’t materialise, and Boey continued to perform well for his Turkish club.

Arsenal’s interest in Boey has persisted, and according to a report from Milliyet, they are now anticipated to take concrete steps in their pursuit of the French right-back. Boey’s impressive performance in a recent Champions League match against Manchester United further underscores his capabilities, suggesting that he might be ready for the demands of the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Boey has been consistently rated as one of the top right-backs in Europe for several months, making it a wise move to consider adding him to our squad.

Securing the 23-year-old’s signature could facilitate shifting Ben White back to central defence, as he has primarily been utilised as a right-back at the club.

Nonetheless, the decision on whether to bring Boey into our squad in January might be influenced by our current options and the team’s specific needs. Careful evaluation and consideration will be crucial in making this determination.

