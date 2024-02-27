Arsenal is expected to meet Everton’s demands for Onana

Amadou Onana is a highly sought-after player, and it seems likely that this will be his final season with Everton. The midfielder has consistently performed at a high level during his time with the Toffees and could have left the club last season but chose to stay and contribute to the struggling Merseyside team, who are currently facing the possibility of relegation.

As the season concludes, a transfer battle for Onana’s signature is anticipated, with Arsenal among several clubs expressing interest in signing him. Spanish media outlet Sport is reporting that Barcelona is also a contender in the race, with a desire to add his physical presence to their squad. However, Barcelona can only offer 40 million euros for his signature, a figure below Everton’s valuation.

The Toffees value Onana at around 60 million euros, recognising the quality of the player they have. While Barcelona may struggle to meet this asking price, the report suggests that Arsenal is well-positioned to afford the desired amount for his transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana is a superb midfielder, and if we don’t pay that money to sign him, another club will do so.

