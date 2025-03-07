Arsenal is exploring a blockbuster move for Inter Milan star

Arsenal continue to work on strengthening their squad, with several new players expected to join in the summer. The Gunners remain determined to secure their primary targets, with a striker being their top priority.

The best forwards in world football currently play for Europe’s elite clubs, and Arsenal will have to pay a significant transfer fee to land a top-class goal scorer. Mikel Arteta’s side is actively working on securing a striker, and one of their potential options is Lautaro Martínez of Inter Milan.

The Argentine forward has long been on Arsenal’s radar, but previous attempts to sign him were unsuccessful as he opted to extend his contract with Inter. However, this has not deterred the Gunners from considering an approach should they decide he is their ideal target.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal’s interest in Martínez is gaining momentum, and the club may soon make an official bid for his signature. The Gunners are eager to bring him in and could be willing to make a substantial financial commitment to secure his services.

Martínez is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in European football, with his goal-scoring ability and all-round attacking play making him a formidable presence in any team. His arrival at Arsenal would undoubtedly strengthen their attacking options and provide a significant boost to their ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.

However, signing Martínez would not come cheap. Inter Milan is unlikely to let go of their star forward without a significant transfer fee, and the player himself would command a high salary. Arsenal will need to assess whether they are prepared to make such an investment, but if they do, it could mark a major statement of intent as they continue their push for success.