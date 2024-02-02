Arsenal is eyeing a blockbuster summer move for Man Utd star

Arsenal has emerged as a potential destination for Marcus Rashford amidst the striker facing scrutiny and criticism at Manchester United, reports Football Insider.

Rashford is traditionally perceived as a player set to conclude his playing days at Old Trafford. However, recent off-field decisions have drawn negative attention, leading to speculation about his future with the club.

United, dissatisfied with Rashford’s recent conduct, expects a higher standard of professionalism from the striker, a situation that could impact his career at the club. Despite Rashford expressing no immediate intention to depart Old Trafford, Arsenal is reportedly monitoring developments surrounding his future.

In light of Jadon Sancho’s departure from United following a fallout with Erik ten Hag, similar consequences could be plausible for Rashford. If Arsenal receives indications of Rashford’s potential departure and perceives an opportunity to secure his services, the Gunners are reportedly prepared to make a move for the talented forward.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is obvious that we need a new striker, however, Rashford is not the solution to our problems.

The United star does not have enough goals in him to solve our problems upfront, so it makes no sense to add him to the group.

We need a lethal striker to get the job done for us, and Rashford is not in that category.

