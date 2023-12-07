Arsenal is eyeing a move for an American wonderkid

Arsenal is reportedly considering a move for American youngster Rokas Pukstas, who is making a name for himself at Hajduk Split.

The 19-year-old stands out as one of the most promising American talents in European football, and speculation suggests that a move to a more prominent league is on the horizon.

Pukstas has impressed while playing for Hajduk, earning a spot in their first team after delivering noteworthy performances for their U19 side.

The Gunners have been monitoring his progress for a while, and according to a report in the Daily Mail, Arsenal may make a move for him soon.

Known for nurturing top talents in Europe, Mikel Arteta’s side sees Pukstas as a genuine prospect for the future. It appears to be only a matter of time before he transitions to a more competitive European league, and Arsenal aims to be the team he joins.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest youngsters in Europe in our squad, which shows that we value the contributions of young players.

Pukstas knows this and would want to join us so that he can get a quick pathway to first-team football in the best league in the world.

But he must be willing to work hard and earn his chance because there are so many talents in all our teams now.

