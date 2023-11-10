Arsenal is eyeing a move for another centre-back in Ligue 1

Arsenal is interested in a move for Jean-Claire Todibo as they continue to enhance Mikel Arteta’s options.

The Gunners have been one of the finest teams in Europe in the last two seasons as they challenge for the Premier League title.

Arsenal finished the last league season second on the table and aims to build on that by winning this term.

They also want to remain inside the top four in the next few campaigns, having struggled to make the Champions League for several seasons.

One way to improve their chances of remaining a top club in England is to sign players to strengthen their squad.

They have added some fine defenders to their squad in recent months but are still in the market for more.

Sport reveals they want Nice’s Todibo as he shines in the French top flight for the Ligue 1 side.

The Frenchman has been on the books of Barcelona before and was groomed by them at La Masia.

The Gunners are preparing to approach his present employers to seal the deal for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Todibo is a fine defender and is still just 23, which is superb for us and we can groom him into the ideal player for our team.

But we must sell one of our current options before adding a new player to the group.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…