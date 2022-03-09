Arsenal is eyeing a move for exciting 17-year-old

Arsenal has been linked with a move for West Brom’s Reyes Cleary as he continues to develop well at the home of the Baggies.

The Gunners are reputed for helping to develop players into top talents, and they have identified him as the next teenage star that can successfully come through their academy system.

At 17, Cleary is not the most well-known youth player in England, but he is making a name for himself and he has gotten Arsenal’s attention.

The centre-forward is one of the most in-form youth team players at an English club now.

He has 10 goals from just 7 Under18 appearances this season, and he has also been involved in Premier League 2 matches.

In that competition, he has 7 goals from 11 matches and has 20 goals and 21 assists in all competitions for the various Baggies youth sides.

The Daily Mail says Arsenal has added him to their list of targets, but the Gunners are not the only club looking to sign him.

The report claims they will face competition from German champions Bayern Munich.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cleary has looked the real deal, and his goal stats are simply too good to ignore.

We have been grooming some of the finest talents in England this season and have just sent out Folarin Balogun on loan.

Cleary might not break into our first team immediately, but if he does well for the youth side, he would be promoted to our first team quicker than he expects.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta’s not as happy as usual after Watford win