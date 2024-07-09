Arsenal is eyeing a move for Galatasaray attacker

Mikel Arteta’s side has been a standout performer in the last two Premier League seasons, and the Gunners aim to improve their options to maintain their high performance.

According to Fanatik, the latest star to catch Arsenal’s interest is Yilmaz. The 24-year-old was a key player for Turkey at Euro 2024 before they exited the competition, attracting the attention of Arsenal.

Arteta is expected to bolster his squad further during this transfer window, and the winger could be one of the new additions.

The report claims Arsenal’s interest in Yilmaz is serious, and the Gunners have a good chance of adding him to their squad in the coming weeks.