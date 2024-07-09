Arsenal is eyeing a move for Galatasaray attacker

Galatasaray star Baris Yilmaz is the latest Turkish player Arsenal wants to sign as the Gunners track several players in the transfer market.
Mikel Arteta’s side has been a standout performer in the last two Premier League seasons, and the Gunners aim to improve their options to maintain their high performance.
According to Fanatik, the latest star to catch Arsenal’s interest is Yilmaz. The 24-year-old was a key player for Turkey at Euro 2024 before they exited the competition, attracting the attention of Arsenal.
Arteta is expected to bolster his squad further during this transfer window, and the winger could be one of the new additions.
The report claims Arsenal’s interest in Yilmaz is serious, and the Gunners have a good chance of adding him to their squad in the coming weeks.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have too many attackers in our group now, and we must ensure that we offload those we do not need before adding another one.
The likes of Reiss Nelson probably have to leave before signing a new attacker.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News
We don’t need him!
Thought he was impressive in the euros but I suspect he’d struggle here. He’d be better off moving to a lower league pl team imo. Would allow him to get game time and it would test him.