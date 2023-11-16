Arsenal is eyeing a move for Saudi Arabia-based player

Arsenal is reportedly set to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window by adding Ruben Neves to their ranks, aiming to address the lack of depth, particularly in midfield.

The Gunners, boasting one of the Premier League’s formidable squads, have faced challenges in recent weeks, especially in the absence of key players like Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey. This situation has underscored the need for additional options in midfield.

According to reports from Talk Sport, Arsenal is showing interest in Ruben Neves, currently playing for Al-Hilal. Although Newcastle United had been looking to sign the former Wolves midfielder as cover for the banned Sandro Tonali, expected restrictions on dealings between clubs with the same owners might prevent the move.

This development allegedly opens the door for Arsenal to potentially secure the services of the Portuguese star on loan in January, a move the Gunners are reportedly considering.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves was one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League when he played for Wolves and we have been looking to sign him for a long time.

Adding him to the group in January will certainly improve our options and he might be interested in returning to the Premier League.

