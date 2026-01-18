Arsenal is eyeing a move for two defenders after Guehi setback

Arsenal have missed out on the signing of Marc Guehi in the current transfer window, with Manchester City winning the race for his signature. As a result, the Gunners have now shifted their focus towards alternative defensive targets as they continue to plan for both the present and the future.

Mikel Arteta already oversees one of the strongest defensive units in the Premier League, but Arsenal are determined to remain competitive over the long term. Strengthening the squad remains a priority, even in areas where they already possess significant quality. The club’s recruitment strategy is centred on maintaining high standards across all positions, ensuring depth and competition throughout the squad.

Arsenal adjust plans after Guehi setback

Missing out on Guehi has not altered Arsenal’s broader approach to the market. Several highly rated defenders are already on their shortlist, and the club are now carefully assessing which option represents the best alternative. Arsenal’s recent form and upward trajectory make them an attractive destination, with top players eager to be part of a side challenging at the highest level.

The Gunners are prepared to move decisively when the right opportunity arises. Their ambition is not only to compete for major honours now, but also to build a squad capable of sustaining success for years to come. That long-term vision continues to guide their transfer decisions.

New defensive targets identified

According to the BBC, Arsenal have now turned their attention towards Nathaniel Brown and Ousmane Diomande. Brown currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt, while Diomande represents Sporting Club. Both defenders have been on Arsenal’s radar for some time and are viewed as players who could add quality and depth to the back line.

The club’s interest in the pair reflects a desire to recruit defenders who can develop further under Arteta while also contributing immediately if required. However, Arsenal are aware that securing either player will not be straightforward. Both are highly regarded and are expected to attract interest from other clubs.

With competition likely to be intense, Arsenal will need to remain proactive and persistent in their efforts. While the disappointment of missing out on Guehi remains, the Gunners are focused on identifying the right profile to strengthen their defence and support their continued progress at the top level.