Arsenal is eyeing a move for young Barcelona centre back

Arsenal is the latest club to be linked with a move for Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye as he struggles for game time.

The defender is emerging as one of the academy’s brightest talents, but the competition for centre-back positions at Barca is fierce.

This has made it difficult for him to secure playing time, and Barcelona might consider selling the 19-year-old at the end of the season.

Several teams are monitoring the teenager, hoping to capitalise on Barcelona’s need to trim their squad.

Barcelona’s financial difficulties may lead them to consider him as a potential source of revenue, which has sparked interest in his signature.

According to a report on Calciomercato via Team Talk, Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in him as they seek to strengthen their options with young talent.

Known for nurturing young players, Arsenal aims to find the next William Saliba, making Faye a potential target for the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 19, Faye is already showing that he is a superb talent, and we should push to add him to our group.

Saliba has proven that it might be smart to sign talented players and allow them to develop.

ADMIN COMMENT

