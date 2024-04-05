Arsenal is the latest club to be linked with a move for Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye as he struggles for game time.
The defender is emerging as one of the academy’s brightest talents, but the competition for centre-back positions at Barca is fierce.
This has made it difficult for him to secure playing time, and Barcelona might consider selling the 19-year-old at the end of the season.
Several teams are monitoring the teenager, hoping to capitalise on Barcelona’s need to trim their squad.
Barcelona’s financial difficulties may lead them to consider him as a potential source of revenue, which has sparked interest in his signature.
According to a report on Calciomercato via Team Talk, Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in him as they seek to strengthen their options with young talent.
Known for nurturing young players, Arsenal aims to find the next William Saliba, making Faye a potential target for the club.
Just Arsenal Opinion
At 19, Faye is already showing that he is a superb talent, and we should push to add him to our group.
Saliba has proven that it might be smart to sign talented players and allow them to develop.
Hope if Arsenal does make the move eventually for Faye to sign him next summer. Baerlona his parent club side will in turn agree to do business with Arsenal. And sells him to them.
In truth, Aesenal will need to do a new top quality centre back signing next summer for adequate options and to provide cover.
Though, Kiwior can play as centre back. But despite that, Arsenal have looked to have been leaving dangerously all season. With only the duo centre bacts of Saliba and Magalhaes as the only top quality centre backs pairing in the Arsenal’s team squad.
For, a mishappenings to any of the duo CBs, but God forbids. Could see Arteta scrambling for solution to nib the bug in the bud.
But whether Faye is the CB who Arsenal will rely on as their only CB signing next summer. But if they sign him. Or a new top quality finish article CB different to him. Is what I can’t say.