Arsenal is eyeing a Serbian youngster compared to Pedri

Arsenal’s reputation for developing young talent continues to shape its transfer strategy, and it is therefore no surprise that the club has been linked with a move for Red Star Belgrade youngster Vasilije Kostov. The Gunners are known for identifying promising players early in their careers, and the Serbian prospect, who has been compared to Barcelona’s Pedri, has now emerged as another name of interest.

Kostov has enjoyed a breakthrough season, growing into an increasingly important figure for Red Star Belgrade. Despite his young age, he has already featured in at least four Europa League matches and has contributed an assist, highlighting his ability to perform on a demanding European stage. His progress has not gone unnoticed, and his performances have marked him out as one of the most interesting young players currently developing in Serbia.

Arsenal continue focus on youth recruitment

Arsenal has been closely monitoring some of the best young players across the continent, and the 17-year-old has now entered their thinking. The club already boasts several of the finest young talents in world football within its current squad, but that has not slowed its desire to add further quality for the future. Kostov is viewed as a player who could benefit from Arsenal’s development pathway if a deal can be agreed.

Red Star Belgrade is understood to be realistic about the situation, recognising that interest from elite clubs means the youngster is unlikely to remain at the club long term. As a result, Arsenal’s involvement places them firmly among those hoping to secure his signature before his value rises further.

Competition expected for Kostov signature

Interest in Kostov is not limited to north London. Several major clubs across Europe have reportedly identified him as a player with significant potential, which could make negotiations more competitive. Arsenal’s track record with young players may prove appealing, particularly given the opportunities offered to emerging talents within the squad.

According to The Sun, multiple teams are currently tracking the teenager, with Arsenal now officially joining the race. The report suggests the Gunners see Kostov as an ideal long-term project, capable of developing into a valuable member of the squad if everything progresses as planned.

Should Arsenal move decisively, Kostov could become the latest young talent to join their growing group of prospects, reinforcing the club’s commitment to building for the future.