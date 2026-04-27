Arsenal is eyeing a shock move for Tottenham star

With Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League safety still far from certain, there is growing speculation that they could face the risk of losing key players if their situation deteriorates. Arsenal are among the clubs reportedly monitoring developments closely, with the possibility of targeting at least one player should circumstances change significantly.

A move between Tottenham and Arsenal remains highly sensitive in North London, with such transfers traditionally regarded as controversial. However, there have been examples in the past, and if Tottenham were to suffer relegation, they could find themselves with limited ability to retain their most valuable squad members.

Arsenal Monitoring Potential Opportunity

Several leading European clubs are understood to be waiting for Tottenham’s fate to be confirmed before making moves in the transfer market. Arsenal are reportedly among those considering their options, with Lucas Bergvall identified as a potential target if the situation allows.

The midfielder is regarded as one of Tottenham’s most promising and valuable first-team players. He is said to remain fully committed to the club while they continue to compete in the top flight, and his performances have made him an important part of their squad planning.

However, uncertainty surrounding their league status has led to increased attention from rival clubs. Arsenal are believed to be monitoring the situation carefully, viewing him as a potential long-term addition if he becomes available.

Contract Commitment and Transfer Uncertainty

According to Team Talk, Bergvall is the player Arsenal would most like to secure from Tottenham should they be relegated at the end of the season. The report highlights growing interest while also acknowledging the current conditions surrounding his future.

At the same time, it is stressed that the midfielder has committed his future to Tottenham for as long as they remain in the Premier League. His stance suggests that any potential move would depend entirely on a major change in circumstances rather than immediate intent to leave.

If Tottenham were to retain their top-flight status, it is expected that they would be in a far stronger position to resist interest from domestic rivals. However, relegation would significantly alter the dynamics of the transfer market and could open the door for approaches from clubs such as Arsenal.

As the season progresses, attention is likely to remain on Tottenham’s survival battle and the possible consequences it could have on their squad stability heading into the summer window.