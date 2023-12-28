Arsenal is eyeing a stunning move for a Bayern Munich defender

Arsenal is reportedly considering a remarkable move for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender is currently facing stiff competition for playing time at Bayern since his transfer from Juventus.

Despite having a strong defensive lineup with top-notch players like William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior, and Jurrien Timber, Arsenal remains committed to reinforcing their squad. According to The Athletic, Mikel Arteta is eyeing de Ligt to add more quality to the Gunners’ defence.

While Arsenal boasts some of the finest centre-backs in England, they recognise the importance of continuous strengthening to stay competitive among the top clubs in the country. It is anticipated that Arsenal will make a move for De Ligt in the coming months.

Just Arsenal Opinion

De Ligt broke onto the scene as a superb defender at Ajax and has remained one of the best defenders in Europe since that time.

Adding him to our group would be an interesting coup, but De Ligt will want a guarantee of game time before making the move.

He would also cost us a lot of money because Bayern do not have to sell.

