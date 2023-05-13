Arsenal is eyeing a summer move for former Tottenham player

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing a move for Southampton man Kyle Walker-Peters as the Saints edge closer to relegation from the Premier League.

Soton has some very fine talents in their squad, yet they have been unable to shake off their poor form and could be relegated with two games left to play.

Teams are now targeting some of their players and The Athletic reveals Arsenal has an interest in Walker-Peters.

The full-back has an affiliation with Tottenham, who groomed him, yet the Gunners want to add him to their squad for the right price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a reliable backup to Ben White as Takehiro Tomiyasu struggles with fitness almost every month.

The Japan star is a top player, but we cannot bank on him when he does not stay fit for a long time.

Walker-Peters has done well in the Premier League and will be a reliable full-back if he agrees to make the move despite his history with Tottenham.

He is one player a Premier League club will pick up in the summer and we should be the one because of his quality and experience.

But if he does not wish to join us, we can target other players in that spot who will do well for us.

