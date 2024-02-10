Arsenal is eyeing a summer move for Spanish youngster

Arsenal is in the process of identifying potential transfer targets for next season, and one player who has captured their attention is Nico Williams. The talented Spanish youngster currently plies his trade for Athletic Bilbao and represents the Spain national team.

Williams has exhibited promising development during his time at Athletic Bilbao, attracting interest from several top European clubs. Unlike his brother Inaki Williams, who opted to remain at his hometown club despite receiving offers from elsewhere, Nico’s career trajectory may lead him to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Arsenal, in their pursuit of squad reinforcement for the upcoming season, has identified Williams as a potential addition to bolster their attacking options. Mirror Football reports that the Gunners view him as a player capable of contributing positively to their offensive setup and are considering a move for his signature during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nico Williams has been one of Spain’s finest attackers and has impressed for club and country.

At 21, we will be signing a very developed player who still has room for a lot of improvement.

However, it could be difficult to convince him to move to England from Spain, and he might want to follow in the footsteps of his senior brother.

We are one of the world’s biggest clubs and should not beg him to join us. If he is reluctant, we need to turn our attention to other players sooner than later.

STOP CELEBRATING! Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends EAMONN And JONATHON special guest Liam from @inthenorthbank on our fantastic win over Liverpool and a preview of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…